Loop Capital Raises Mastercard (MA) Price Target to $232.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target increased by Loop Capital to $232.00 in a research report report published on Friday. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $211.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. Sandler O’Neill reissued a hold rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $202.70.

Mastercard traded down $3.15, hitting $199.79, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 101,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,086,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $211.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $214.28.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 17,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.96, for a total transaction of $3,253,556.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,904.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 239,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $44,450,549.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,095,783.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 260,638 shares of company stock worth $48,446,066. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,578,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,311,482,000 after buying an additional 1,232,199 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,930,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,362,000 after buying an additional 396,897 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,815,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,372,000 after buying an additional 335,213 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mastercard by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,911,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,860,000 after buying an additional 750,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Mastercard by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,385,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,269,252,000 after buying an additional 388,146 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

