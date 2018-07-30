Lonestar Resources US Inc (LONE) Receives $11.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

LONE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Lonestar Resources US in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lonestar Resources US from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director John H. Murray acquired 9,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.01 per share, with a total value of $67,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Lonestar Resources US in the second quarter valued at $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Lonestar Resources US by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,404 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lonestar Resources US by 159.9% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 155,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 95,935 shares during the last quarter. 46.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lonestar Resources US traded up $0.08, hitting $9.38, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,184. Lonestar Resources US has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $229.12 million, a PE ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.12.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Lonestar Resources US had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.22 million. equities research analysts forecast that Lonestar Resources US will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

