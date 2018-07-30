Loki Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.14 Million (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002197 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Loki has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $25,002.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,128.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $453.95 or 0.05589554 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $810.74 or 0.09982630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.26 or 0.01012879 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.01643384 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00209695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $211.92 or 0.02609333 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.93 or 0.00343845 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 30,150,232 coins and its circulating supply is 23,224,333 coins. Loki’s official website is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject

Buying and Selling Loki

Loki can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

