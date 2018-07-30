LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (SCD) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.15% of LMP Capital and Income Fund worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 531,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 139,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get LMP Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund opened at $13.39 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is total return with an emphasis on income. The Fund invests in a range of equity and fixed-income securities of both the United States and foreign issuers. It may invest in both energy and non-energy master limited partnerships (MLPs), so long as no more than 25% of the Fund’s total assets are invested in MLPs that are treated as qualified publicly traded partnerships.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.