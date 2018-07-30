Littelfuse (LFUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q2 guidance at $2.39-2.53 EPS.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.58. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $417.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $221.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $166.40 and a 52-week high of $238.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Schubel sold 3,364 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.32, for a total transaction of $781,524.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael P. Rutz sold 2,920 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $681,498.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,771 shares of company stock worth $6,372,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

