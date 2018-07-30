Lithium Americas (LAC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.00 and last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 84666 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.59.

LAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.60 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.02. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 1,204.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 million.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and the Lithium Nevada Project covering approximately 15,233 hectares of area located in northwestern Nevada.

