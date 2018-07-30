Linamar (LNR) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Linamar (TSE:LNR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have C$73.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$80.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LNR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linamar from C$70.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.60.

LNR opened at C$59.99 on Friday. Linamar has a one year low of C$54.05 and a one year high of C$80.58.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported C$2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.45 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. Linamar had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 6.92%.

In other news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.41, for a total value of C$56,410.00. Also, Director Linda Hasenfratz purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$68.13 per share, with a total value of C$34,065.00.

About Linamar

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Powertrain/Driveline and Industrial. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

