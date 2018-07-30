Lilis Energy (LLEX) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of Lilis Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.59 and last traded at $4.65. 531,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 301,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLEX. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lilis Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lilis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.63.

Lilis Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Lilis Energy had a negative return on equity of 419.18% and a negative net margin of 115.71%. The company had revenue of $14.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Vertex sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,712,440 shares in the company, valued at $35,240,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David M. Wood bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $53,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 650,000 shares of company stock worth $3,625,500.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLEX. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lilis Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,342,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares during the last quarter. Southpaw Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Lilis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $8,314,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lilis Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lilis Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 27,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mobius Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lilis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $710,000.

Lilis Energy Company Profile

Lilis Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas properties. Its total net acreage in the Permian Basin is approximately 19,000 acres. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located in the Delaware Basin in Winkler, Loving, and Reeves counties, Texas; and Lea County, New Mexico.

