Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) Shares Bought by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Matthew W. Foehr sold 8,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $1,488,722.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,082 shares in the company, valued at $18,453,045.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 12,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,232,527.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,564,725.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,017,990 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $245.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.17.

NASDAQ:LGND opened at $223.08 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $118.44 and a one year high of $235.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

