Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News stories about Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.4152677989867 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LXRX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.42. The stock had a trading volume of 40,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,342. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $17.03.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 213.32% and a negative net margin of 140.09%. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 10,000 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total transaction of $129,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,643 shares in the company, valued at $460,151.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 433,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.94 per share, for a total transaction of $4,307,777.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,924,615 shares of company stock worth $22,552,542 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human diseases. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

