Lennar Co. (LEN) Short Interest Up 29.5% in July

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,929,777 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the June 29th total of 12,302,355 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,851,374 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 50,887 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $2,579,970.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,635,636.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,042,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,066,795.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,775 shares of company stock worth $6,366,252. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lennar by 5,105.2% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,750,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,301 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $30,059,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $26,795,000. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth $17,309,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 86.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 581,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 269,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar opened at $52.11 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.22. Lennar has a 12 month low of $48.71 and a 12 month high of $72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 11.81.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.49%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.20%.

LEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

