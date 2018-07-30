Lendingtree (TREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research note published on Friday. Compass Point currently has a $250.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Lendingtree to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lendingtree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.81.

Get Lendingtree alerts:

Shares of Lendingtree opened at $238.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $205.45 and a 1 year high of $404.40.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.88 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.04, for a total transaction of $3,914,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,693,892.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,430 shares of company stock worth $85,820,141. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 33.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 25.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lendingtree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendingtree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.