Lendingtree (TREE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

Compass Point reiterated their hold rating on shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) in a research note published on Friday. Compass Point currently has a $250.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lendingtree from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lendingtree from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lendingtree from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Lendingtree to $310.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lendingtree from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $331.81.
Shares of Lendingtree opened at $238.60 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.01, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Lendingtree has a 1 year low of $205.45 and a 1 year high of $404.40.
In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $72,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas R. Lebda sold 14,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.04, for a total transaction of $3,914,806.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,693,892.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,430 shares of company stock worth $85,820,141. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 33.4% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 156.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lendingtree in the fourth quarter valued at $1,018,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 25.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,359,000 after buying an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lendingtree by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Lendingtree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.
