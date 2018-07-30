Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) Shares Bought by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,992 shares during the quarter. Leggett & Platt accounts for 2.8% of Welch Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Welch Group LLC owned 0.38% of Leggett & Platt worth $22,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LEG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

LEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $220,952.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,452.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt traded down $0.81, hitting $43.28, on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 2,392,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,315. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.57 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

