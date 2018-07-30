Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 43,197 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in ASML were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, May 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ASML to $218.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.43.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $213.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $148.95 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ASML had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 22.51%. ASML’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Holistic lithography solutions.

