Legal & General Group Plc Buys 7,585 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 324.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Descartes Systems Group opened at $32.85 on Monday, according to MarketBeat. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.86 and a beta of 0.41.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $67.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.70 million. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

