LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (LTXB) Receives $48.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:LTXB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.50 price target on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens upgraded LegacyTexas Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 19th.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $222,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 152,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in LegacyTexas Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LTXB opened at $44.10 on Friday. LegacyTexas Financial Group has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LegacyTexas Financial Group (NASDAQ:LTXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). LegacyTexas Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that LegacyTexas Financial Group will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. LegacyTexas Financial Group’s payout ratio is 29.36%.

About LegacyTexas Financial Group

LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for LegacyTexas Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

