Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.64. Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter.

Get Legacy Reserves LP Unit alerts:

NASDAQ LGCY opened at $5.01 on Monday. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.01.

In other news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc bought 91,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $519,747.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 563,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,817 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LGCY shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Reserves LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.