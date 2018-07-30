Leerink Swann Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Anthem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 26th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Gupte now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.71 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.67. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q4 2018 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $15.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $21.30 EPS.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.00.

Shares of Anthem opened at $249.48 on Monday, according to MarketBeat . Anthem has a 52-week low of $179.40 and a 52-week high of $267.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Anthem’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Anthem during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 144.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 884.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 139.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 47.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Anthem news, CEO Brian T. Griffin sold 59,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $13,334,666.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,749,159.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Samitt sold 19,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.68, for a total transaction of $4,820,373.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,004.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,962 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.92%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

