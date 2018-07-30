LandCoin (LDCN) Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges

LandCoin (CURRENCY:LDCN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, LandCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. LandCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LandCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003709 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012229 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012223 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000456 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00409539 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00031746 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00167441 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014166 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000892 BTC.

LandCoin Coin Profile

LandCoin’s total supply is 19,003,881,978 coins. LandCoin’s official website is landcoin.co

LandCoin Coin Trading

LandCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

