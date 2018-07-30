Lam Research (LRCX) Shares Gap Up to $189.83

Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $194.66, but opened at $189.83. Lam Research shares last traded at $187.55, with a volume of 94384 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 417,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,573 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 615.2% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

