Lam Research (LRCX) Price Target Cut to $261.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $283.00 to $261.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.93 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LRCX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lam Research from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $245.00 to $239.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.80.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $3.59 on Friday, hitting $186.43. The stock had a trading volume of 71,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,702. Lam Research has a one year low of $148.26 and a one year high of $234.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Lam Research will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,895,000. Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,018,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,678,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,158,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,335,000 after acquiring an additional 516,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,818,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

