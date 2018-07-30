Lam Research (LRCX) Price Target Cut to $216.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.67% from the stock’s current price.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Shares of Lam Research opened at $190.02 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $148.26 and a 12 month high of $234.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.37. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.