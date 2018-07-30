Lam Research Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $4.62 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (LRCX)

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lam Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg expects that the semiconductor company will earn $4.62 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q3 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $18.93 EPS.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.67% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lam Research from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lam Research from $295.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lam Research from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Lam Research from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.76.

Shares of Lam Research opened at $190.02 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.64. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $148.26 and a 52-week high of $234.88.

In related news, insider Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin B. Anstice sold 25,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $5,120,617.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 200.0% during the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 127.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers thin film deposition products, including SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; ALTUS systems to deposit conformal atomic layer films for tungsten metallization applications; VECTOR plasma-enhanced chemical vapor deposition (CVD) and atomic layer deposition systems to deposit oxides, nitrides, and carbides for hardmasks, multiple patterning films, anti-reflective layers, multi-layer stack films, and diffusion barriers; and Striker atomic layer deposition systems that deliver conformal dielectric films for spacer-based patterning and liner applications in various advanced memory and logic structures.

