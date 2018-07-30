Lafargeholcim’s (HCMLY) Sell Rating Reiterated at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their sell rating on shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HCMLY. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lafargeholcim from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

HCMLY opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lafargeholcim has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $12.59.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalt, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

