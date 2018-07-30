Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 53 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) received a CHF 53 price target from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 54 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale set a CHF 37 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 50 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup set a CHF 65 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 48.80 price objective on Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 56.50.

Shares of Lafargeholcim opened at CHF 53.20 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

