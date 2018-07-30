Lafargeholcim (LHN) Given a CHF 50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Lafargeholcim (VTX:LHN) has been given a CHF 50 price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price points to a potential downside of 6.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 68.70 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 48.80 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Citigroup set a CHF 65 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 53 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 55.50 target price on shares of Lafargeholcim and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 56.50.

Lafargeholcim opened at CHF 53.20 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Lafargeholcim has a 1 year low of CHF 50.40 and a 1 year high of CHF 60.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.