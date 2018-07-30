L Brands Inc (LB) is Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 147.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,391 shares during the period. L Brands accounts for about 5.8% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of L Brands worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $655,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1.7% in the second quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 430,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the second quarter worth about $2,331,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

In other L Brands news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at $696,554.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB stock opened at $30.77 on Monday. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on L Brands from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Nomura dropped their price objective on L Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Citigroup raised L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered L Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.10 to $30.70 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.51.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.