Krones (KRN) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Krones and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Krones and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €113.87 ($133.96).

Shares of Krones stock opened at €105.30 ($123.88) on Thursday. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €98.70 ($116.12) and a fifty-two week high of €121.25 ($142.65).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in planning, developing, and manufacturing machinery and systems for the fields of process technology, filling and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology, and Machines and Lines for the Compact Class.

