Konami (KNMCY) vs. Autodesk (ADSK) Head to Head Analysis

Konami (OTCMKTS: KNMCY) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Konami pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Autodesk does not pay a dividend. Konami pays out 23.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Konami and Autodesk, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konami 0 0 1 0 3.00 Autodesk 0 2 19 0 2.90

Konami currently has a consensus target price of $64.93, suggesting a potential upside of 35.07%. Autodesk has a consensus target price of $149.60, suggesting a potential upside of 14.06%. Given Konami’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Konami is more favorable than Autodesk.

Profitability

This table compares Konami and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konami 12.80% 12.44% 8.85% Autodesk -24.39% -3,087.49% -7.13%

Risk and Volatility

Konami has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Konami and Autodesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konami $2.16 billion 3.01 $275.48 million $2.01 23.92 Autodesk $2.06 billion 14.01 -$566.90 million ($1.60) -81.98

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than Autodesk. Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Konami shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Konami beats Autodesk on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; and AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; and AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects. It also provides Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; Revit software for building information modeling; and Inventor tool for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation. In addition, the company offers BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry; and Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool. It licenses or sells its products to customers in the architecture, engineering, and construction; manufacturing; and digital media, consumer, and entertainment industries directly, as well as through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

