Knoll (KNL) Releases Earnings Results

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.70 million. Knoll had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of Knoll stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $21.17. 145,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.02. Knoll has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.38.

KNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine cut Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

