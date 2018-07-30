KMG Chemicals (KMG) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.29

News stories about KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) have trended positive recently, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KMG Chemicals earned a media sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 45.9748543461208 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

KMG Chemicals traded down $0.94, reaching $70.76, during trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,013. KMG Chemicals has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $79.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.70.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $118.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that KMG Chemicals will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. KMG Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Gonser sold 5,000 shares of KMG Chemicals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

