KlondikeCoin (KDC) Price Tops $0.0101

KlondikeCoin (CURRENCY:KDC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. KlondikeCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $79.00 worth of KlondikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KlondikeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, KlondikeCoin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.27 or 0.01012587 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005178 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00016120 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001626 BTC.

KlondikeCoin Coin Profile

KlondikeCoin (CRYPTO:KDC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 9th, 2014. The official website for KlondikeCoin is klondikecoin.com

Buying and Selling KlondikeCoin

KlondikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlondikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlondikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KlondikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

