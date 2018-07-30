KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KLA-Tencor traded down $1.27, hitting $106.30, during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,862,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,414. KLA-Tencor has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. BidaskClub raised KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. UBS Group started coverage on KLA-Tencor in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.87.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

