Kion Group (KGX) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Commerzbank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €74.47 ($87.61).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €57.88 ($68.09) on Friday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and IC engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

