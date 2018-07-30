Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 6th. Analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The company had revenue of $50.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.34%. On average, analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $60.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $60.54.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $56,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,282.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

