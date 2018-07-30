Kinaxis Inc (KXS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinaxis Inc (TSE:KXS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.20.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$95.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of Kinaxis traded down C$5.47, hitting C$87.71, during mid-day trading on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 133,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,238. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$63.15 and a 1-year high of C$96.55.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.08. Kinaxis had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of C$46.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$49.18 million.

In other news, insider David Peter Kelly sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.20, for a total transaction of C$1,077,500.00. Also, insider Richard George Monkman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.13, for a total transaction of C$445,650.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,933,775.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based software for supply chain operations. The company offers RapidResponse, which provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

