Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,817,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,271,502 shares during the period. Kilroy Realty makes up 2.3% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 3.80% of Kilroy Realty worth $288,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 75.5% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 2,913.4% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the first quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth about $289,000.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $417,721.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Kilroy, Jr. sold 27,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total transaction of $1,993,272.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 787,149 shares in the company, valued at $56,847,900.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,207 shares of company stock worth $4,495,914 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty traded down $0.13, hitting $71.50, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. 16,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 22.42%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.70.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.