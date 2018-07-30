Kidder Stephen W Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Fortive Corp (FTV)

Kidder Stephen W raised its position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 126,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Fortive by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 39,032 shares during the period. Saya Management LP boosted its holdings in Fortive by 168.1% in the 1st quarter. Saya Management LP now owns 315,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,467,000 after purchasing an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,817,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at $2,426,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on FTV shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $5,394,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,114,303.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,354,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive traded up $0.13, reaching $79.81, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,600. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Fortive Corp has a 1 year low of $62.64 and a 1 year high of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

