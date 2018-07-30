KEYW (KEYW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 1st. Analysts expect KEYW to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

KEYW (NASDAQ:KEYW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $125.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.01 million. KEYW had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect KEYW to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KEYW opened at $8.87 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $442.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.67. KEYW has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.84.

KEYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of KEYW in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded KEYW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded KEYW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEYW from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded KEYW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

About KEYW

The KeyW Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering and technology solutions to support the collection, processing, analysis, and dissemination of information across the spectrum of the intelligence, cyber, and counterterrorism communities in the United States. The company's solutions are designed to meet the critical needs of agile intelligence and U.S.

