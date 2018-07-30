KeyCorp (KEY) Position Trimmed by Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 5,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEY stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.31. The stock had a trading volume of 287,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.23 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Argus started coverage on KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

In related news, Director H James Dallas bought 9,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,840.71. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $6,001,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

