KeyCorp Comments on MKS Instruments, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MKS Instruments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.06. KeyCorp has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.38.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $96.80 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $75.90 and a one year high of $128.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $573.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other MKS Instruments news, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $1,019,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,604.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $75,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $658,314. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $1,739,002 over the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

