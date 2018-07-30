Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “GBX 1,440” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,440 ($19.06) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 7.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.18) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($19.19) to GBX 1,600 ($21.18) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.84) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,539.66 ($20.38).

GlaxoSmithKline opened at GBX 1,556.80 ($20.61) on Monday, according to Marketbeat. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.83).

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($20.61) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($57,910.92).

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

