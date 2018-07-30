Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) a GBX 6,300 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 6,300 ($83.39) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

RB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,200 ($95.30) to GBX 7,000 ($92.65) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 8,100 ($107.21) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Societe Generale cut their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from £100 ($132.36) to GBX 6,500 ($86.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays set a GBX 6,450 ($85.37) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,500 ($72.80) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 7,064.09 ($93.50).

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,810 ($90.14) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,562 ($73.62) and a one year high of GBX 8,110.43 ($107.35).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70.50 ($0.93) per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Christopher Sinclair purchased 809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,030 ($79.81) per share, for a total transaction of £48,782.70 ($64,570.09). Also, insider Rakesh Kapoor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,576 ($73.81), for a total value of £6,691,200 ($8,856,651.22).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

