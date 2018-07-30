Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kering (KER) a €600.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €600.00 ($705.88) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group set a €510.00 ($600.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Societe Generale set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €507.00 ($596.47) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €521.01 ($612.95).

Get Kering alerts:

Kering stock opened at €381.90 ($449.29) on Friday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.