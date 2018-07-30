Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give ENI (ENI) a €18.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.50 ($21.76) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of several other reports. Cfra set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Societe Generale set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.25 ($21.47).

ENI opened at €16.32 ($19.20) on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. ENI has a 12 month low of €12.94 ($15.22) and a 12 month high of €15.44 ($18.16).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

