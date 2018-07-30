Keller Group (KLR) Posts Earnings Results

Keller Group (LON:KLR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 41 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 32.90 ($0.44) by GBX 8.10 ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 18.87%.

Shares of KLR opened at GBX 1,090 ($14.43) on Monday. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 790 ($10.46) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,072 ($14.19).

In related news, insider Alain Michaelis sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,055 ($13.96), for a total transaction of £183,074.15 ($242,321.84).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.24) to GBX 1,190 ($15.75) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($18.53) target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,326 ($17.55).

Keller Group Company Profile

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

