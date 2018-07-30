Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Reiterates “Hold” Rating for City (CHCO)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their hold rating on shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) in a research note released on Thursday.

CHCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. DA Davidson set a $77.00 price target on shares of City and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

City stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. City has a 12-month low of $58.80 and a 12-month high of $82.21.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.59 million. City had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 13.89%. equities analysts predict that City will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. City’s payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

In other City news, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,696. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $71,693.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,073 shares of company stock worth $1,160,402 over the last 90 days. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in City by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in City in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in City by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

