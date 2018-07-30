Kcash Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00001046 BTC on popular exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $3.62 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kcash has traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003717 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012196 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000460 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00408485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00031790 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00167028 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Kcash Profile

Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

