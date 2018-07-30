Kansas City Southern (KSU) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,864,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545,885 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.10% of Kansas City Southern worth $1,045,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 404.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of Kansas City Southern traded down $1.09, reaching $115.76, during midday trading on Monday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 38,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $99.47 and a 52 week high of $117.13.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.12 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 8th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In related news, VP Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total transaction of $32,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,811.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 5,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $635,462.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,090,883.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,816 shares of company stock valued at $896,304 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. It serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.