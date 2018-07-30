Kaizen Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Raytheon (RTN)

Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 158.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,631,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,668,574,000 after purchasing an additional 390,856 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Raytheon by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,239,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,233,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Raytheon by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,891,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,084,000 after purchasing an additional 40,511 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Raytheon by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,858,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $401,123,000 after purchasing an additional 24,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Raytheon by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,855,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $400,539,000 after purchasing an additional 356,086 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $131,732.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,824.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $209,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,706.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,862 shares of company stock valued at $816,748. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Raytheon from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.34.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $196.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $169.01 and a 52 week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

